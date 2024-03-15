Whisper Woods of Smithtown honored with Humanitarian of the Year Award

1 of 2

Senior Assisted Living Community Recognized for Dedication to Long Island Seniors by KP Chamber of Commerce

Whisper Woods of Smithtown, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, announced on March 11 they’ve received Kings Park Chamber of Commerce’s annual Humanitarian of the Year award. The award was given to the assisted living with memory care community for their ardent support of local seniors and their families.

On March 7, Desiree Krajnyak-Baker, executive director of Whisper Woods, accepted the award at the Chamber’s annual Persons of the Year Award Dinner & Dance held at Stonebridge Golf Links in Smithtown.

“For six years, we’ve worked hard to be a valued resource for all Suffolk County seniors and families,” said Krajnyak-Baker. “For our team, it’s about continuing to empower our residents as they age while nurturing their passions, connections and their quality of life. We are incredibly grateful to have our dedication recognized by the Chamber.”

“Whisper Woods is a valued and very visible member of our community. Even in challenging situations, the caring and commitment of the staff is incredibly evident in each and every interaction. I can’t think of an organization in our community who is more deserving of this award,” Diane Motherway, executive director, Kings Park Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, Whisper Woods was selected one of the country’s best by U.S. News & World Report with a 2023-2024 Best Assisted Living excellence award. They were the only senior living community in the greater Smithtown area to have earned this prestigious award.