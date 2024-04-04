SCCC Selden to hold an Open House April 7

Faculty, administrators, staff and current students at Suffolk County Community College will welcome new and prospective students to open house on Sunday, April 7, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Open House will take place at all three of the college’s campuses in Riverhead, Selden and Brentwood, as well as its Culinary Arts and Hospitality Center in Riverhead.

College faculty and administrators will greet visitors and offer detailed information about Suffolk’s varied degree and certificate programs. Admissions staff will be available to help students and parents answer questions and complete the admissions process, and financial aid representatives will provide information about recent changes to FAFSA, as well as the grants and loan process. In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the numerous scholarships available for students enrolled at Suffolk.

The open house will also provide students with an opportunity to:

meet faculty

tour campuses

learn about student organizations and clubs

Veterans should note that campus representatives will be available to provide educational and transitional services information.

“We look forward to welcoming students and their families as they learn about our academic programs and student support services,” said Joanne E. Braxton, Suffolk’s Dean of Enrollment Management, adding “visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the campus with student guides who can answer questions.”

Students and their families are encouraged to RSVP by visiting this link:sunysuffolk.edu/OpenHouse