SCCC awarded Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program Grant

1 of 3

Suffolk County Community College has been awarded $90,000 as part of the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership grant. Suffolk is one of 10 community colleges nationally to receive the grant award that may be renewed annually for up to four years.

“This Johnson Controls award will advance the ability of our HVAC program to train high-need, high-skills technicians for our county workforce, and to partner with area employers who need this talent,” said Dr. Edward Bonahue, President of Suffolk County Community College. “We’re very grateful to Johnson Controls for investing in community college programs that are keeping up with cutting-edge building engineering technology.”

The college will use its funding to invest in state-of-the-art training simulators and growth of a guided mentoring program featuring Johnson Controls employees supporting peer mentoring and career counseling.

The Johnson Controls grant supports efforts to expand associate degree and certificate programs in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), fire and security and digital building automation systems, all areas where the U.S. Bureau of Labor is predicting an increased need for skilled trades expertise in coming years. In general, the funding will support the purchase and development of classroom materials, learning technologies and student scholarships.

“We are excited by this opportunity,” said Sylvia A. Diaz, PhD, LMSW, executive director Suffolk Community College Foundation. “Johnson Controls’ award is transformative and aligns with our Foundation’s mission is to support student access to a superior quality education and vocational skills training by providing critical funding for students pursuing rewarding careers in the dynamic Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) industry.”

“Johnson Controls is proud to build upon our significant presence in Suffolk County by partnering with Suffolk County Community College on the Community College Partnership Program. We believe the program will empower people to build life-long careers that will transform their lives and their communities,” said Grady Crosby, VP of Public Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer at Johnson Controls.“Just as smart, healthy buildings are critical to our well-being, well-educated and trained technicians are crucial to keeping our environments operating safely and efficiently. As a leader in the building industry for over a century, Johnson Controls is honored to share our expertise with the country’s leading community colleges.”

Suffolk County Community College’s Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) program prepares students for rewarding and challenging positions in the ever-changing and growing HVAC/R industry by combining comprehensive, career-based courses such as system design, diagnostics, servicing and controls with real-life, hands-on training through internships and intensive laboratory sessions. The HVAC/R curriculum provides students with the credentials and experience needed to obtain immediate employment upon successful program completion.

Visit: https://www.sunysuffolk.edu/explore-academics/majors-and-programs/hvac/about.jsp for more information.