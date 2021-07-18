Video: Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Perfection

(Culinary.net) If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.

You can stop guessing what it may be: this treat is a scrumptious bite of Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie drizzled with chocolate syrup. You will understand the craze once you sink your fork into the chilled triangle resting on your plate. With a chocolate cookie crust and a thick, delicious peanut butter filling, this pie is everything many people want in a dessert.

Although it tastes like you have been in the kitchen all day, it’s a simple-to-make, delightful treat with luscious peanut butter flavor that melts in your mouth.

This dessert is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. House guests, birthday parties or even just a simple treat after a meal; it’s an any-occasion kind of pie.

Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie

YIELD: Servings: 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

20 chocolate cream-filled cookies

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup whipping cream

chocolate syrup

DIRECTIONS:

Remove cream filling from chocolate cookies; set aside. With rolling pin, finely crush chocolate cookies.

In medium bowl, combine finely crushed cookies with melted butter.

Press crumb mixture firmly into bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate; chill while preparing filling.

In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add reserved cookie cream filling, peanut butter and sweetened condensed milk; beat until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla extract.

In medium bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into peanut butter mixture. Mix until combined.

Pour into crust. Chill 4 hours, or until set. Drizzle chocolate syrup over pie before serving.

Cover leftovers and store in refrigerator.

See video here:

*This recipe originally appeared in TBR News Media’s Prime Times supplement on July 15, 2021.