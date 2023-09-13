Scarecrow competition returns to Stony Brook Village Center

It’s time to bring your hay-game! The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) is currently accepting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Competition. This will be the 33rd year the spooky and silly six-foot creations will adorn the pathways of picturesque Stony Brook Village Center for visitors to enjoy and vote for their favorite. Register as an individual, group or professional and create a scarecrow masterpiece.

You can pick up a registration form at any of the shops in Stony Brook Village, or you can download it digitally from the events section of the Stony Brook Village Center website. To enter this competition, please return the completed registration form to The Ward Melville Heritage Organization, P.O. Box 572, Stony Brook, NY 11790, with the entry fee of $30 by Sept. 20.

Vote for your favorite scarecrows by picking up a ballot at any of the shops and restaurants at the Stony Brook Village Center from Sept. 30 to Oct. 25. Winners will be notified on Oct. 27 by 5 p.m. and will be announced during the WMHO’s Halloween Festival on Oct. 31.

For more information, please call the WMHO at 631-751-2244.