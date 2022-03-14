SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse takes down Florida Gators 14-13

Scoring eight of the first 10 goals, the No. 5 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team flew ahead at No. 11 Florida and withstood a late run to earn a big road victory, 14-13, over the host Gators on March 5.

Tied up heading into the fourth quarter, Ellie Masera put the Seawolves back ahead by one at 12-11 with her third goal of the game. After the Gators came back and knotted it at 12, Kailyn Hart joined Masera as they went back to back with two goals in a 2:11 span to give Stony Brook the winner and some insurance late.

The two squads split the opening goals, the visiting Seawolves scored five unanswered and seven of the next eight to seize control. Jaden Hampel recorded three points during that stretch, while Masera added the other two of her four goals.

Florida came back, however, scoring the final two of the third and totaling seven in the third to knot the proceedings heading into the fourth. Charlie Campbell made two big saves early in the period, one on an eight-meter attempt with 11:45 to play. 31 seconds later, Siobhan Rafferty gave Stony Brook the lead at 12-11 in a big swing of momentum.

Stony Brook answered Florida’s tying goal with a tally of its own one minute later, and after the Seawolves took the lead, Rafferty forced a turnover that would lead to Masera’s game-winner.

“It’s a great road win against a great team. Florida is a tough place to play and I am super proud of our squad! We showed great toughness being able to absord a huge Florida run and respond in a big way! This is the type of win that helps galvanize a team and I’m happy they get to experience it. We have some things we need to clean up but there is only one way to gain bigger game pressure and it’s being in, and thriving in, those situations,” said head coach Joe Spallina.

Up next, Stony Brook’s stretch of ranked opponents continues on March 10 when they head to No. 6 Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., before returning home the following Sunday against No. 20 Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium.