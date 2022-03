Save the date! The Centereach High School, 14 43rd Street, Centereach is hosting a Community Blood Drive in its new back gym on Saturday, March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are strongly preferred by calling 800-933-2566. Walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will receive a T-Shirt. For more information, please email [email protected]