Huntington holds its 88th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

On Sunday, March 13, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Division IV, hosted its 88th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Huntington.

Despite the frigid cold of Sunday afternoon, dozens of pipe and drum bands, dance groups, first responders and community organizations marched north along Route 110 from Huntington Station to the Church of St. Patrick near Huntington Village.

The parade was an in-person event, the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, was the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

The parade marked a turning point for Huntington. According to John Broderick, president of AOH, Division IV, the parade was halted for nearly two years due COVID restrictions that limited in-person gatherings. As Long Island begins to open, this parade signals a return to normal.

