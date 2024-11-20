SBU Sports: Women’s basketball takes down Yale 62-48

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team held Yale to just 6.2 percent from deep in a 1-for-16 shooting performance on the way to a 62-48 victory over the Bulldogs at the historic John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, C.T. on Nov. 15.

The Seawolves (2-1) had three players score in double figures, led by Janay Brantley, who scored a career-high 17 points, while adding seven rebounds. Zaida Gonzalez tacked on 15 points and six rebounds as Breauna Ware chipped in a career-high 14 points and two steals. Chloe Oliver also tallied a career-high nine points through 36 minutes of play. Brantley pulled down three offensive rebounds to lead an offense that racked up 12 second chance opportunities for Stony Brook, turning them into seven second chance points. Defensively, the Seawolves forced 17 Yale turnovers, and used those takeaways to score 13 points on the other end of the floor

“Proud of our fight and grit on the road against a very good Yale team. Road wins are never easy, and I’m happy we were able to keep our composure down the stretch and finish out the game. We were focused on getting stops on the defensive end, and I’m most proud of the multiple effort plays that disrupted their offense. This was a great step in continuing to build on our identity which centers around toughness,” noted head coach Joy McCorvey postgame.