SBU Sports: Volleyball secures 3-0 sweep over Campbell Fighting Camels

The Stony Brook volleyball team earned a three-set sweep (25-22, 26-24, 25-19) against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Nov. 16 on the road at Gilbert Craig Gore Arena in Buies Creek N.C.

The victory moved the Seawolves’ record to 16-12 overall and 9-9 in CAA play to close out the regular season. Stony Brook would clinch their third-straight CAA postseason berth after securing the win.

Kali Moore finished with 14 kills on the day to lead the Seawolves as Abby Campbell, Leoni Kunz, Quinn Anderson, and Ayanna Pierre Louis each contributed to the Stony Brook attack. Defensively, Madison Cigna and Julia Patsos each tallied double figure digs with 16 and 11, respectively.

The team will head to Towson University for the CAA Championships beginning on Nov. 21. Stony Brook earned the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 seed with the race for the top spots still being determined in either Charleston, Delaware, Hofstra, or Towson. The match is set for 6 p.m. with coverage available on FloVolleyball.