SBU Sports: Men’s basketball cruises to victory over St. Joseph’s Long Island

CJ Luster scored 30 points to help lead the Stony Brook men’s basketball team over St. Joseph’s (L.I.), 93-45, at home on Nov. 16.

Luster added nine rebounds and two steals to his 30-point game to lead the Seawolves. Nick Woodard helped out with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Joe Octave chipped in with 15 points.

Stony Brook’s defense held Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) to only 16 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 25.4 percent from the field.

After jumping out to a 13-9 advantage, Stony Brook went on a 9-0 run to increase its lead to 22-9. The Seawolves added eight points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 40-19 advantage. Stony Brook did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 24 of its 40 points close to the basket.

Following the intermission, Stony Brook kept widening that lead, expanding it to 68-34 before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Jeremiah Nyarko’s layup, to grow the lead to 75-34 with 9:18 to go in the contest.

The Seawolves kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 93-45 win. Stony Brook shot well from three-point range in the second half, connecting on eight shots from deep to account for 24 of its 53 second-half points.

“Good win for us. I thought that we played hard defensively… What we were looking for tonight was elite communication, elite huddles on free throws — we had that. We are still learning each other, we are trying to make each other better. We have a lot of good players. We’ll get there,” said head coach Geno Ford postgame.