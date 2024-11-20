Kids Korner: Nov. 21 to 28, 2024

PROGRAMS

World Fisheries Day

Celebrate World Fisheries Day at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor. Come learn about the trout they raise with hatchery tours on Nov. 21 and 22 at 3:30 p.m. and Nov. 23 and 24 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. along with egg taking demonstrations on Nov. 23 and 24 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown continues its First Steps in Nature series for ages 2 to 4 on Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m. with hands-on exciting activities, crafts, stories and much more. Children will gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven continues its nature series with Growing Up Wild at Cedar Beach Nature Center, Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai on Nov. 23 at 3 pm. Join them for some fall family fun, learn about nature and take part in an activity. For ages 3 to 6. Free but registration required by emailing [email protected].

Lovely Leaves

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Lovely Leaves, on Nov. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a short nature walk to see some common fall leaves, then create a variety of autumn leaf inspired arts and crafts! $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Sunday Funday: Treerific Trees

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a fun outdoor tree adventure on Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about local trees and the animals who live in them while doing a craft, going on a short walk, and participating in a fun treetivity. For families with children over the age of 5. $15 per child, $5 adult. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Secret Sirens Scavenger Hunt

From now through December, take part in a Secret Sirens Scavenger Hunt at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor during gallery hours of Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join a hunt of mythic proportions as you search for hidden merfolk tails in the gallery. Discover them all and score a prize! Enjoy self-serve crafts in the workshop inspired by our new exhibit, Monsters & mermaids! Free with admission. No registration required. 631-367-3418

FILM

‘The Polar Express’

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce presents All Aboard the Polar Express! at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station on Nov. 21, 22, Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 23, 24, Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $20 per person includes a screening of The Polar Express, popcorn, water, a cookie and hot cocoa. To reserve your ticket, visit www.pjstchamber.com. 631-821-1313

‘The Last Starfighter’

Cinema Art Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of The Last Starfighter on Nov. 24 at noon. After Earthling Alex conquers the Starfighter video game, he is recruited by alien Centauri to be part of an elite legion of fighters. Leaving behind his trailer park home for the outer regions of space, Alex becomes the last hope for the beleaguered Star League and hundreds of worlds — including Earth. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. To order in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Celebrate the holidays with Barnaby Saves Christmas at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 23 to Dec. 28 with a sensory friendly performance on Nov. 24. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport celebrates the return of Frosty from Nov. 23 to Dec. 29. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!’

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! on the Main Stage on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It’s not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the bus driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of song and feathers, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. Tickets range from $16 to $31. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.