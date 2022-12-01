SBU Sports: Women’s basketball takes down Islanders 63-58 on Nov. 24 Arts & EntertainmentSportsStony Brook University by Press Release - December 1, 2022 0 6 Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook women’s basketball team earned a 63-58 victory over Texas A&M — Corpus Christi on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 to secure a sweep on its Puerto Rico trip. Stony Brook was paced by a trio of student-athletes who scored in double figures en route to its first-ever win over the Islanders. The Seawolves were led by graduate forward Nairimar Vargas-Reyes who scored a career-high 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting in her return to her native Puerto Rico. Five of Vargas-Reyes’ 14 points came in the fourth quarter as she helped Stony Brook pull away from Texas A&M — Corpus Christi. After trailing, 26-22, at the halftime break, the Seawolves outscored the Islanders, 41-32, in the second half to seal their fourth win of the season. Stony Brook forced 17 turnovers and scored 21 points off of those turnovers which aided its tenacious defensive effort on Thursday. Junior guard Shamarla King and sophomore forward Sherese Pittman joined Vargas-Reyes as the Seawolves’ double-digit scorers. King came off the bench to score 12 points, while Pittman followed up her career-high performance against High Point with her first career double-double today with 11 points and 10 rebounds. “Non-conference is all about learning lessons for March. I’m glad we were able to experience playing back-to-back games because that will benefit us in the CAA tournament… obviously, I’m really happy we won while learning. We are continuing to gain experience and several players are stepping up and flourishing in their roles. Really happy to leave here 2-0,” said head coach Ashley Langford.