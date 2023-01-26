SBU Sports: Swimming & Diving team secures 12 first-place finishes over Rider

The Stony Brook swimming and diving team picked up 12 first-place finishes en route to a 186-109 win over Rider Univerity in Newark, NJ on Jan. 21 to conclude its dual meet season. The 12 first-place finishes marked a new season-high in one dual meet for the squad.

The Seawolves started the meet off with a bang, securing a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay. The relay team was composed of senior Reagan MacDonald, graduate Jessica Salmon, and freshmen Michelle Vu and Alanna DePinto.

Sophomore Emma Hawkins kept the momentum rolling with a win in the 1000 freestyle with a final time of 11:03.33. Junior Mary Kate Conway and MacDonald followed behind with wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively.

Salmon touched the wall at 1:08.86 to earn the win in the 100 breast and senior Maddy Enda clocked in at 2:10.91 for a first-place finish in the 200 butterfly. Junior Sara DiStefano captured a victory in the 1 meter dive and MacDonald kept the momentum with a victory in the 200 yard back. After Salmon collected a win in the 200 yard back and freshman Aili Talcott touched the wall first in 500 freestyle, Vu and DiStefano closed out the day with first-place finishes in the 100 yard and 3-meter dive.

“Today’s meet was a great end to our dual meet season. The energy was high with lots of great dives and swims. Now we will be switching gears going into the home stretch of the season with our championship at the end of February,” said head coach Mark Anderson.