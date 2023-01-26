SBU Sports: Track & Field teams compete at Villanova Invitational

1 of 2

The Stony Brook men’s track and field team competed hard at the Villanova Invitational held at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island on Jan. 21.

Freshman Aleksander Micich earned the best finish for the Seawolves on Saturday. He finished in second place in the long jump event, with a final jump of 6.90 meters.

Senior Patrick Abel continued his strong start to the season. He finished in third place in the 60 meter dash. The Brooklyn, New York, native crossed the finish line in 6.97 seconds.

Sophomore Nicolas Lavazoli also earned a third-place finish in the meet. He crossed the finish line in 22.11 seconds in the 200 meter race.

Graduate Robert Becker finished fifth in the 1000 meter event. He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:24.27.

Graduate Joshua Titus rounded out the top five finishes for the Seawolves, clocking in at 8.37 to secure a fifth-place finish and a new personal best in the 60 meter hurdles.

The Stony Brook women’s track and field team earned three top five finishes at the Villanova Invitational at the event..

Junior Grace Sisson paced the Seawolves, earning a fourth-place finish in the 3000 meter with a final time of 10:02.97. Graduate Dana Cerbone, senior Aristea Franks, sophomore Enyero Omokeni, and graduate Siara Guevara recorded a top five finish in the 4×400 meter relay event. The crew finished the race in 3:55.93, earning a fifth-place finish. Junior Danella Dawkins also secured a fifth-place finish for Stony Brook, clocking in at 8.90 in the 60-meter hurdles.

“Each week we compete we are trying to get better; tonight, was no different. I feel we did get better in some events but were a bit stagnant in others. But we will go back to work on Monday and get ready for next week,” said head coach Andy Ronan.