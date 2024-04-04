SBU Sports: Stony Brook softball takes down Towson Tigers 1-0

Mia Haynes was dealing on March 31, hurling a one-hit shutout to lead Stony Brook past Towson, 1-0, at University Field.

Haynes went the distance for Stony Brook, giving up one hit, walking two and striking out 10. She earned her sixth victoy of the season in the circle. In the batter’s box, Julianna Sanzone drove in the lone run of the contest with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The Seawolves took the lead for good in the sixth, scoring for the first and only time in the game when Alyssa Costello came across to score on a Sanzone sacrifice fly to the opposite field.

“This was an important series for us and I’m so proud of how our team responded,” head coach Megan T. Bryant said. “Each game was different; today was a pitcher’s dual and Mia was exceptional. We stayed locked in, made plays and scratched across the run we needed. Very gritty by our group.”