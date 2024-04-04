No. 15 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse wrapped up the month of March with an 18-8 victory against Monmouth at Kessler Stadium on March 29. The Seawolves picked up their fourth straight win, moving to 9-2 (4-0) on the season while Monmouth dropped to 5-6 (1-3 CAA).

The team was led by graduate student Kailyn Hart who scored four goals on the afternoon. Graduate student Charlotte Verhulst and junior Courtney Maclay each netted three goals, while senior Clare Levy added two. Six more players finished off one goal on the afternoon. Stony Brook tallied nine assists on Friday, led by graduate student Erin MacQuarrie and senior Jaden Hampel with two each.

Graduate student McKenzie Mitchell picked up three ground balls and Levy added two, while Mitchell and Emily Manning caused two turnovers each. Manning made six saves in the second half, allowing just two goals, while senior Aaliyah Jones got the start and made four stops on a .400 save percentage. In the circle, Levy collected a career-high nine draw controls while Verhulst contributed four of her own.

Monmouth was led by Maddie Flynn who put up a hat trick, while Shea Berigan and Ella Spears each scored twice. Goalkeeper Katie Sullivan made eight saves on the afternoon.

“Excited to be 4-0 in conference, and for our players to get a few days off to refuel and get right as we head into another very difficult part of our schedule,” said head coach Joe Spallina. “I really love this group and I know our best lacrosse is ahead of us.”

The team heads home to continue conference play, facing Delaware on April 6 at LaValle Stadium. Opening draw is set for noon on FloLive and Stony Brook will honor its women’s lacrosse seniors prior to the game. Stony Brook is 5-0 all-time against the Blue Hens, winning 18-6 in both the regular season and the conference tournament last year.