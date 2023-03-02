SBU Sports: Softball slugs past Central Connecticut State in Battle at the Bay

The Stony Brook softball team (4-4, 0-0 CAA) slugged its way past the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, 8-3, on Feb. 26 in the final day of the Battle at the Bay in Norfolk, VA.

The Seawolves hit two home runs, for a combined five runs, to roll past the Blue Devils. Senior catcher Corinne Badger started the scoring for Stony Brook by slugging her second home run of the weekend. In the top of the first inning, Badger blasted a two-run shot, which drove home junior shortstop Kyra McFarland to make it 2-0.

Stony Brook poured onto its lead in the top of the third inning. Junior center fielder Alicia Orosco led off the inning with bunt single. McFarland followed with a four-pitch walk and the Seawolves had runners on first and second base with no outs. Sophomore left fielder Alyssa Costello stepped up to the plate and smashed a three-run home run to right center to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Seawolves continued their success offensively in the top of the fourth. Senior right fielder Shauna Nuss led off the inning with a walk and Orosco dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Nuss into scoring position. Then, McFarland came up and singled through the right side, driving in Nuss to extend the Seawolves’ lead to 6-0.

Central Connecticut State scored three-straight runs to cut the Stony Brook lead to three runs, but the Seawolves would tack on insurance in the top of the seventh. Costello scored on a wild pitch and senior third baseman Brooke Dye drew a walk to drive in Badger. Stony Brook led 8-3, and the score would hold. The Seawolves went 2-1 in the Battle at the Bay.

“I’m proud of our team for our effort today … We played well in all facets of our game and competed. It’s a good team win as we continue our progress,” said head coach Megan T. Bryant.