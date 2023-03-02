SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse secures victory over Sacred Heart 15-12

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team (2-2) secured its second consecutive victory within three days as it defeated Sacred Heart (0-4), 15-12, at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Feb. 26. The Seawolves also defeated Air Force, 15-8, on the Island on Feb. 24.

Not only did graduate attacker Jonathan Huber record the first goal of the contest to give Stony Brook a 1-0 lead, but he also added two more goals throughout the game, tallying his 100th career goal with his second make. Huber found the back of the cage off an assist from graduate midfielder Matt Anderson to give the Seawolves a 12-7 lead with 2:36 left to play in the third quarter.

Senior attacker Dylan Pallonetti added four more goals to his stellar weekend. The Stony Brook native also registered a career-high tying six goals against Air Force on Friday. Senior attacker Blake Behlen and junior midfielder Noah Armitage followed behind Pallonetti, recording three goals and two goals, respectively.

The Seawolves jumped ahead early, recording the first goal of the contest. However, the Pioneers would answer back with two more. Sacred Heart took a hold of the lead, 2-1, courtesy of back-to-back goals from Carson Spooner and Jake Garb. Stony Brook would fall behind two more times in the first quarter and two more times the squad battled its way back.

The Seawolves took sole possession of the lead, 4-3, with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter when Armitage found the back of the cage off a helper from senior attacker Will Button. Stony Brook would not look back as it would control the lead for the remainder of the game and ultimately take the 15-12 victory.

“It’s pretty exhilarating and I am happy to do it as a Seawolf as well,” said graduate attacker Jonathan Huber on scoring his 100th career goal. “We are all playing to our strengths and playing well together and getting into a flow on offense,” said Huber.

“Men’s lacrosse is a very physical game, and we have a lot of guys banged up and when you play a quick turnaround game like this it is just about finding a way. I think we made enough plays there in the first half, specifically, to guide us through here. We knew it was going to be tough and I think these guys have to continue to have the mindset of this is what it is going to be like at the end of the year; we have to play good lacrosse,” said head coach Anthony Gilardi.