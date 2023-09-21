SBU Sports: Men’s soccer takes down Delaware 3-2

Stony Brook men’s soccer rallied from down a goal to defeat Delaware 3-2 on Sept. 16 at LaValle Stadium. Trevor Harrison netted the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute, heading home a cross from Moses Bakabulindi on a corner.

The Seawolves kicked things off less than five minutes into the contest when Jonas Bickus notched his third goal of the season, heading home a beauty of a cross from Olsen Aluc. Delaware evened the game three minutes later after Lorenzo Selini was called for a foul in the box, leading to a penalty-kick goal that Sam Donnellan buried.

Stony Brook was whistled for a handball in the box in the 37th minute, leading to a second Blue Hens’ goal from the penalty spot. This time it was Delaware’s leading scorer Carlos Fernandez, who beat Kaiser to the lower-left corner for the go-ahead tally.

After a scoreless finish to the rest of the first half, Stony Brook found the equalizer in the 47th minute. Bickus found the back of the net, his second of the match and his third goal of the season, scoring from the ground after playing the ball to himself on the pass from Bakabulindi.

Stony Brook would break the tie in the 83rd minute when Harrison headed home a Bakabulindi feed off a set-piece from the near corner. Harrison’s first goal of the season held as the game-winner, helping Stony Brook remain unbeaten in CAA play and grab sole possession of first place in the league’s table.

“Obviously a great win and good to get three points at home. Overall I thought we played pretty well,” head coach Ryan Anatol noted postgame. “We did a good job of winning the ball and looking to play forward. I still think we’ve got to defend a little better in and around the box, but overall it was a good performance.”

The team returns to action a week from today, traveling to face Northeastern on Sept. 26 in Boston.