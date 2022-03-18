SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse edged by Brown in tightly contested battle

The Stony Brook University men’s lacrosse team (4-2) was edged by No. 16 Brown (5-1), 10-7, on March 12 in Providence, R.I. The Seawolves and Bears locked up in a tightly contested battle with both teams displaying their defensive prowess throughout the game.

Stony Brook controlled a 5-3 lead going into the halftime break as their offense was fueled by sophomore attack Dylan Pallonetti who scored a pair of first half goals. Pallonetti’s second goal of the game gave the Seawolves their largest lead as he was set up by senior midfield Mike McMahon.

Brown used a second half surge to go out in front of Stony Brook and ultimately seal the game in its favor. The Bears outscored the Seawolves, 7-2, in the second half and used a 6-0 scoring run in the third quarter to go out in front.

Despite the result, Stony Brook controlled the X once again. Junior face-off specialist Renz Conlon dominated on face-offs going 16-for-21 on the day which marked the second game in a row that he won 15 or more times at the X.

The Seawolves limited Brown to 10 goals in the game, the fewest that it has scored in a game all season. The Bears entered the game ranked 10th in the nation in total offense averaging 10.8 goals per game. It was the third time this season that the Seawolves held an opponent to 10 goals or fewer in a game (held St. John’s to 10 goals & LIU to six goals).

“Frustrating game with us up 5-3 at half and then struggled in the third quarter with decision-making and clearing. Brown took advantage with a six-goal quarter and we just couldn’t make enough positive plays to stop their run or comeback. At the end of the day, we just didn’t play as tough as we needed to and that is on me,” said head coach Anthony Gilardi.