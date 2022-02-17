SBU Sports: Men’s hoops beats Maine 85-74

In a scoring performance not seen since Jameel Warney’s 2016 America East Championship output, Anthony Roberts lit up the scoreboard to help the Seawolves to a second consecutive win on Feb. 13 in Bangor, Maine.

He hit nine 3-pointers, the most by any player in Seawolves program history, as Stony Brook cruised to an 85-74 victory at the Cross Insurance Center. He finished the day with 40 points, the seventh time that milestone has been hit by a men’s basketball player.

A 10-3 run in the first half help the Seawolves seize the lead, with Tykei Greene chipping in half during that stretch. Maine would pull ahead as much as four in that stanza at 26-22, but the Seawolves responded again with a 13-3 run, during which 11 of the points came from Roberts, to take the lead for good.

The Seawolves were able to gradually extend their lead as large as 16 in the second half, keeping Maine at bay with the lead being double figures for the majority of the final ten minutes.

“It was a big road win for us. I’m really proud of our guys for rallying shorthanded and with all of the stuff they’ve been forced to deal with. It has been a very difficult couple of weeks for us. Tykei was able to play a really nice game for us and Anthony Roberts played at an extremely high level,” said head coach Geno Ford.

The team headed from the northern-most league opponent to the southern-most, heading to UMBC on Wednesday night in Baltimore, Md. Results were not available as of press time.