Kids Korner: February 17 to February 24, 2022

Programs

Sailor’s Valentine

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a drop in Sailor’s Valentine Workshop on Feb. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. Did you know that whalers often brought home a special souvenir for their loved ones called a Sailor’s Valentine? Identify different shells that inspired these beautiful works of art and design a Sailor’s Valentine for yourself or a loved one. Fee is admission plus $10 per person. Questions? Call 367-3418.

Saturday Story Hour

Celebrate St. James, 176 Second St., St. James continues its Saturday Story Hour series for elementary school-aged children on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Author Jessica DeGorter will read from her book, “My Favorite Day of the Year,” about a visit to a sweet little bakery in a quaint little town and trying to pick out a favorite dessert. $10 per child, $5 each additional sibling. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Falling In Love With Wildlife

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an afternoon of close encounters with wildlife on Feb. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. (rescheduled from Feb. 13). Meet some of Sweetbriar’s cute and loveable animals, play an animal matching game in honor of Valentine’s Day, and create a craft to remember the day. There will be many photo opportunities. $10 per child, $5 adult. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344.

Sunken Meadow Hike

Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park will host a Glacial Erratic Hike for families on Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. If a huge boulder looks out of place, it might be a glacial erratic, a large piece of stone left by glaciers long ago. Join the park staff for a hike to see some of the glacial erratics of Sunken Meadow. Appropriate for children ages 8 and up. $4 per person. Register at www.Eventbrite.com/ #NatureEdventure.

Snow Globe Family Workshop

Celebrate the wonder of arctic whales with a Snow Globe Family Workshop at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Feb. 23 and 24. Drop in any time from 1 to 3 p.m. and use clay, glitter, and other materials to design and create a wintry whale scene inside of a shimmering snow globe. Recommended for ages 5 and over. Fee is admission plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Theater

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from Feb. 19 to 26 with performances daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best princess attire — the special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Just in time for Winter Break, Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the world premiere of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 23 to March 26. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends — the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion — as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. This new take on a classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.