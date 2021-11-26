SBU Sports: Men’s Cross Country registers fourth-place finish at ECAC’s Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - November 26, 2021 0 30 Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook University men’s cross-country team registered a fourth-place finish at the ECAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20. Colin Ross (pictured above) led the way placing second with Carlos Santos following closely behind in third place. Ross and Santos were joined in the top 50 by teammates Nick Cipolla, Timothy Weber, Ryan Dearie, and Eric Shu, aiding the Seawolves to a top five men’s finish. Ross took second as he crossed the finish line in 25:23. He ran at an average 1K pace of 3:11. Santos placed third as he crossed the finish line closely behind Ross in 25:24 and ran the same average 1K pace of 3:11. Cipolla secured a top 25 finish by placing 20th as he clocked a time of 26:05. Weber, Dearie, and Shu all finished the race in the top 50. Weber finished in 36th with a time of 26:34. Dearie took 40th with his time of 26:41 and Shu crossed the line in 26:53 to take 49th place. “Today for the most part was a worthwhile exercise as we nearly came with away with 2 individual titles. Fiona and Colin fell just short of the win. The team’s performances were solid. We mainly competed on the men’s side to give the guys that didn’t compete at the conference and regional meets plus the freshmen one more run over the 8k distance go gain experience for next fall,” said head coach Andrew Ronan.