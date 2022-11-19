The Stony Brook men’s cross country team returned to competition today, at the 2022 NCAA Regional at Van Cortland Park. Six of the seven Seawolf runners finished within the top 80 of the field, with four student-athletes recording top 40 finishes, including two Seawolves placing inside the top 20.



As a team, the Seawolves finished sixth overall for the best finish out of any CAA team that competed at the NCAA Regional race. Northeastern came in eighth and Hofstra rounded out the conference teams in 27th.



The squad was led by senior Evan Brennan and graduate Robert Becker , as both All-CAA runners capped off their season with NCAA All-Region honors after their performances in the race.



For the second year in a row at the NCAA Regional Championship, Brennan was the top finisher for the squad and Becker finished second-best for the Seawolves. The senior took 12th-place after crossing the finish line in 29:45.9. Coming in shortly after Brennan to round out the top 20 was Becker completing the race in 20th (29:57.7).



Carlos Santos Jr. , Shane Henderson , Conor Malanaphy , and Michael Fama all placed within the top 80 as they helped the Seawolves pick up a sixth-place finish in the Regional Championship.



HIGHLIGHTS

Brennan took 12 th -place as he crossed the finish line in 29:45.9. He ran at a pace of 4:48 per mile.

Becker finished in 20 th -place overall as he clocked a time of 29:57.7 and ran an average mile of 4:50.

Santos Jr. came in shortly after Becker in 36 th -place with a time of 30:26.8.

Henderson took 39 th -place with a time of 30:29.6, Malanaphy finished in 57 th at 30:54.4 and Fama took home 70 th with a time of 31:10.5.

Over 227 runners competed in the championship race on Friday.