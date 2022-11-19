SBU Sports: Seawolves football fall to Towson on Senior Day

The Stony Brook football team put forth a valiant battle, but was narrowly edged by Towson, 21-17, on Nov. 12 at LaValle Stadium. The back-and-forth game was decided in the final seconds as the Seawolves nearly found the end zone as time expired, which would have lifted them to a thrilling finish.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Daron Bryden earned his fifth career start for the Seawolves and tossed a career-high 273 passing yards including a career-high two touchdowns. Stony Brook got on the board with 25 seconds left to play in the first quarter when Bryden found redshirt junior wide receiver Shawn Harris Jr. for a 70-yard touchdown pitch and catch. The score tied the game up at 7-7, and was the Seawolves’ longest play from scrimmage this season.

The Seawolves and Tigers were all knotted up at 7-7 after the first 30 minutes of play, which was highlighted by strong defensive efforts on both sides. Stony Brook struck first in the second half as Bryden threw his second touchdown of the day with 7:54 left to go in the third quarter when he found graduate wide receiver Khalil Newton for a 30-yard strike. For Newton, it was his fourth touchdown catch of the season and sixth of his career.

Towson tied the game up on the ensuing drive when Tyrrell Pigrome found Darian Street for a 36-yard touchdown. The game remained tied at 14-14 until redshirt junior kicker Angelo Guglielmello gave the Seawolves a 17-14 advantage when he knocked in a 26-yard field goal with 2:32 to play in the game.

Guglielmello cashed in on a Stony Brook drive that went 11 plays for 42 yards and consumed 7:13 of the clock. Towson responded on its next possession with a three-yard touchdown run that gave it a 21-17 lead, which it held on to down the stretch.