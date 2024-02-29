SBU Sports: Men’s basketball tops William & Mary, earns 6th straight home win

The Stony Brook University men’s basketball team defeated William & Mary, 75-62, on Feb. 24 at Island Federal Arena. Four Seawolves posted double-digit points in the win, with Aaron Clarke and Tyler Stephenson-Moore leading the way with 18 points apiece.

Stony Brook started hot early, opening the game on an 11-2 run. The Tribe responded with several jumpers from Trey Moss to cut the deficit to six. The Seawolves immediately answered back with buckets from Keenan Fitzmorris and Clarke to regain momentum.

A pair of free throws from Clarke with four seconds left gave Stony Brook a 12-point advantage heading into the half. Stony Brook closed the half on a 15-9 run, highlighted by several big plays by Clarke and Fitzmorris.

Both teams traded buckets back and forth early in the second half as William & Mary cut its deficit to nine. The Seawolves responded quickly with tough shots from Jared Frey and Stephenson-Moore. Stony Brook pushed its advantage to 16 points, its largest of the afternoon, following a three from Stephenson-Moore.

After the Tribe again narrowed the deficit to eight points, the Seawolves put the game away with eight consecutive makes from the free-throw line to close out their 12th win at Island Federal Arena, defeating William & Mary for the second time this season.

“Good win for us … Happy to win at home [with] a good crowd on a Saturday afternoon,” said head coach Geno Ford after the game. “[If] you win by double figures at home in a conference game you’re going to take that any day of the week,” he added.

The team heads on the road to take on Drexel on Feb. 29. The Seawolves and Dragons tip off at 7 p.m. from Philadelphia, with the contest streaming on FloHoops and NBC Sports Philadelphia.