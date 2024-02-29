Let’s Eat: Flavorful recipes with the best fish in the sea

By Heidi Sutton

This week let’s dive into the world of tender, flavorful salmon. Healthy and a great source of protein, salmon is considered the best fish in the sea and is the star of the following recipes.

If you like honey mustard, then you will love Honey Mustard Crunch Salmon. Combine 6 simple ingredients to make your epic glaze to coat the salmon, and press down your panko mixture for a delicious crunch. Seared Salmon with Apple Slaw is a flaky baked fish that is complemented perfectly by Asian-style barbecue sauce and fresh herbs then paired with a sweet homemade apple slaw for a classic dish with a tangy twist.

Honey Mustard Crunch Salmon

YIELD: Makes 3 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Three 6-ounce salmon fillets

salt and pepper, to taste

Honey Mustard Glaze:

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons smooth Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons horseradish

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Crunch:

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons dried parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Thaw salmon and pat dry. Arrange on oiled baking tray. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To make glaze: In small bowl, combine honey, mustard, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, horseradish and paprika; mix until well combined. Chill glaze until ready to use.

To make crunch: In bowl, combine breadcrumbs, parsley and oil; mix well. Reserve. Preheat oven to 400 F. Top each salmon portion with 1 tablespoon glaze and spread evenly over fish. Press crunch evenly onto glaze.

Bake 15-17 minutes until fish is cooked through. Serve with drizzle of remaining glaze.

Seared Salmon with Apple Slaw

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 portions boneless salmon

4 tablespoons Asian-style barbecue sauce

2 apples, cored and sliced into matchsticks or julienned

1 cup sliced or shredded red cabbage

1 cup sliced or shredded white cabbage

1 celery stick, finely sliced

1/2 red onion, finely sliced

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs such as dill, parsley or cilantro

1 lime, juice and zest only

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds, plus additional for garnish

1 teaspoon black sesame seeds, plus additional for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F using grill or broil setting and line baking tray with cooking paper. Arrange salmon portions on paper and spread barbecue sauce over each portion. Bake 5-8 minutes, depending on thickness and size, or until just cooked in center and caramelized on top.

In bowl, combine sliced apple sticks, cabbage, celery and red onion slices; toss lightly. In separate bowl, whisk mayonnaise, herbs, lime juice and lime zest. Fold dressing and sesame seeds into slaw and toss together. Divide apple slaw between serving plates and top with glazed salmon. Sprinkle with extra sesame seeds.