SBU Sports: Tennis wins first conference match of the season over Monmouth

Stony Brook tennis won its first match in the CAA in the 2024 spring season, taking a 6-1 victory at Monmouth to close a weekend swing in West Long Branch, New Jersey on Feb. 24.

Stony Brook improved to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play, as head coach Thiago Dualiby recorded his first conference win leading the Seawolves.

The Seawolves took two of three doubles games to record the point, with freshmen Mia Palladino and Darian Perfiliev teaming up for a win, before sophomore Debby Mastrodima and freshman Cornelia Bruu-Syversen won the clinching game.

Stony Brook then took five of the six singles matches, with Palladino, freshman Elena Lobo-Corral, Perfiliev, Bruu-Syversen, and junior Sara Annamaria Medved winning their matches.

DOUBLES

Brezanin/Mills (MON) def. Boro/Lobo-Corral (SBU), 6-4; Palladino/Perfiliev (SBU) def. Girish/McKinney (MON), 6-0; Bruu-Syversen/Mastrodima (SBU) def. Jamir/Landstrom (MON), 6-3 – clinching game

SINGLES

Palladino (SBU) def. Brezanin (MON), 6-3, 6-2; Lobo-Corral (SBU) def. McKinney (MON), 6-3, 6-2; Girish (MON) def. Boro (SBU), 2-6, 6-0, WR*; Perfiliev (SBU) def. Jamir (MON), 6-3, 6-4; Bruu-Syversen (SBU) def. Landstrom (MON), 6-1, 6-4; Medved (SBU) def. Mills (MON), 6-4, 7-6

“I’m really proud of the team. We set controllable adjustments after yesterday’s play and everyone executed them really well,” said head coach Thiago Dualiby. “We were able to set the right tone from the start today and executed positive behaviors throughout the match.”

The team heads to Rhode Island for two matches next weekend, first with a matchup against Bryant on March 1. First serve between the Seawolves and Bulldogs is set for 12:45 p.m.