SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls to Towson

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (6-10, 2-1 CAA) hosted the Towson Tigers (10-6, 2-1 CAA) on Jan. 7 and fell, 67-55, at Island Federal Arena.

Towson, who was picked first in the 2022-23 CAA Preseason Coaches Poll, led for the majority of the contest as it was paced by four student-athletes scoring in double figures. The Seawolves battled tough as they kept the game within striking distance. Stony Brook trailed 30-22 at halftime and were able to keep it at around that mark for the duration of the second half.

With 17:44 remaining, graduate forward Frankie Policelli got inside the paint and fought through contact, draining a big bucket plus a foul to cut the Stony Brook deficit to single digits, 35-27.

With 11:48 to play, graduate center Keenan Fitzmorris drained a long three-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-40. It was the fourth three-point make of the season for Fitzmorris.

The Tigers kept their pace throughout the rest of the second half and found themselves up 65-51 with under two minutes remaining. WIth 1:57 remaining in the contest, senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore stole the ball and dribbled down the floor in transition, which led to a massive left-handed slam dunk.

Stephenson-Moore provided the late spark for the Seawolves, but Towson left Long Island with a 12-point win.