Port Jefferson Village window decorating contest a success

Tabu Boutique
The results are in for the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s first window decorating contest in the Village of Port Jefferson. The popular contest ran from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2 with 22 businesses taking part. Shoppers voted by scanning the QR code on posters that hung at each participating business.

Third runner-up was Fame & Rebel while second runner-up was The Healing Center @ Port Jeff Salt Cave.

First place winner was Tabu Boutique which featured a Dickens Christmas-themed window in collaboration with The Victorian on Main, the Guzzetta family’s collection of antique clothing, furniture, and toys and a Christmas angel created by the owners. Tabu Boutique received a special plaque for the store and bragging rights for the next full year. Congratulations!

