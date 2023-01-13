Port Jefferson Village window decorating contest a success

The results are in for the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s first window decorating contest in the Village of Port Jefferson. The popular contest ran from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2 with 22 businesses taking part. Shoppers voted by scanning the QR code on posters that hung at each participating business.

Third runner-up was Fame & Rebel while second runner-up was The Healing Center @ Port Jeff Salt Cave.

First place winner was Tabu Boutique which featured a Dickens Christmas-themed window in collaboration with The Victorian on Main, the Guzzetta family’s collection of antique clothing, furniture, and toys and a Christmas angel created by the owners. Tabu Boutique received a special plaque for the store and bragging rights for the next full year. Congratulations!