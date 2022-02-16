The Stony Brook women’s basketball team bounced back after a tough loss to Maine to defeat UMBC, 64-48, on Feb. 14 in Baltimore, Md. The Seawolves improve to 21-3, 12-2 America East on the season.

Graduate forward Leighah-Amori Wool lit up the scoreboard for Stony Brook leading all scorers with a season-high 23 points. Wool is the latest player to knock down 20+ points since graduate forward India Pagan finished with 21 against Binghamton on Jan. 19.

Senior guard Anastasia Warren and Pagan followed behind Wool also finishing in double-figures on the night. Pagan finished with 14 points and added 10 rebounds to secure her fifth career double-double and second on the season. Warren filled the stat sheet for the Seawolves chipping in 12 points and grabbing a season-high nine rebounds.

Stony Brook came out strong with an early lead, but the Retrievers would eventually take a 28-22 lead off a 9-0 scoring run in the second quarter. The Seawolves were able to gain momentum in the second half and come out on top after a layup from Wool to 9:38 to go in the third quarter. Stony Brook would not trail for the remainder of the contest.

The team was back in action Feb. 16 when they took on UMBC back home at The Island. Results were not available as of press time.