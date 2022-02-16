Man killed in Selden fire

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating a fire that killed a Selden man this evening.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to the home, located at 357 Magnolia Drive, after a 911 caller reported a fire at the location at 6:20 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, Earl Rahman, 81, a resident of the home, was found dead. There were no other injuries reported.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.