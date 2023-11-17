SBU Sports: Football defeated by UAlbany to close 2023 season

Stony Brook football closed its 2023 season on Nov. 11, finishing 0-10 overall after falling 38-20 to No. 18 UAlbany at LaValle Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Daron Bryden led Stony Brook’s passing attack, finishing 21-of-31 for 208 yards through the air, tossing one touchdown without an interception, in his first start of the season.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Johnson reeled in six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, while classmate Jayce Freeman contributed in the receiving game as well, hauling in three balls for 51 yards. Redshirt junior Ross Tallarico added a pair of catches for 32 yards.

In the rushing game, redshirt junior Roland Dempster led all Seawolves rushers with 46 yards in the contest.

On defense, graduate student Aidan Kaler finished with 10 tackles, adding a tackle for loss. Graduate student Quenton Porter marked his final game in a Stony Brook uniform with a career-high eight tackles, and tied a career-high with two pass breakups. Redshirt junior Clarens Legagneur recorded a 49-yard pick-six to go with five tackles and two TFLs.

For UAlbany, Reese Poffensbarger completed 20-of-28 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Griffin Woodell led all rushers with 151 yards and a score. Brevin Easton caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown while Julian Hicks added six receptions for 62 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Before the game, three Stony Brook football student-athletes were honored for Senior Day – linebacker De’Aundre Cruz, offensive lineman D’Angelo McKinnie and defensive back Quenton Porter.