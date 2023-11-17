SBU Sports: Women’s basketball takes down Le Moyne Dolphins 82-61

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team got a 26-point performance from the bench on the way to an 82-61 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins on the road Nov. 11.

The Seawolves (2-0) had three players score in double figures, led by Khari Clark, who had 19 points and eight rebounds. Sherese Pittman tacked on 14 points, seven assists and two steals and Gigi Gonzalez helped out with 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

The Stony Brook offense was very productive from beyond the arc, making 10 threes on 24 attempts. Victoria Keenan paced the Seawolves behind the line by draining three treys in the contest.

Also, Stony Brook forced 17 Le Moyne turnovers in Saturday’s game. The Seawolves turned those takeaways into 16 points on the other end of the floor. Keenan led the way individually with three steals.

“I thought today was a total team effort. It was really nice to see some of our younger players out there on the floor gaining experience. I thought we got better defensively which will help us in the future,” said head coach Ashley Langford.

The team hits the road again to take on Maryland Eastern Shore in Maryland on Nov. 15. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on UMESHawksSports.com.