SBU Sports: Baseball swept by UMass at frigid Joe Nathan Field

The Stony Brook baseball team will look to regroup Tuesday after a tough doubleheader at frigid Joe Nathan Field. UMass swept the twin bill, 9-4 and 3-1, on Sunday, March 7. The games were seven and five innings, respectively — the latter because of darkness. Stony Brook dropped to 2-3.

In Game 1, starter Jared Milch was tagged for four first-inning runs and the Seawolves never climbed out of the hole.Trailing 7-3 in the sixth, John LaRocca’s two-out, bases-loaded RBI single pulled Stony Brook within three runs. However, UMass recovered, coaxing an inning-ending flyout from Chris Hamilton. In Game 2, starter Brian Herrmann limited the Minutemen to three runs in five innings. Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Shane Paradine produced a leadoff double but ultimately was stranded at third base.