SBU Hospital Welcomes Its First Baby of 2021

Nicole Tahlor and Brian Tahlor from Nesconset welcomed their daughter, Briella Nicole, to the world on New Year’s Day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, the new baby girl was born at 12:01 a.m., just one minute into the start of 2021, according to a press release from Stony Brook Medicine. She was delivered by Dr. Charissa Dinobile, Dr. Rabale Hasan, Dr. Diana Calero Kunda and Ashley Etienne, RN.

“2021 has already brought so much to look forward to,” said Nicole Tahlor.

This is the first child for the new mom and second for the dad who has another daughter.