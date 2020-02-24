1 of 22

The Port Jefferson Royals broke out to an early lead and never took their foot off the gas in the Suffolk County Class B championship game Feb. 21, ending Mattituck’s season 42-28 at Centereach High School.

Ahead by six at the half, the Royals pulled ahead by a dozen points after three quarters. They were led by Evelyn Walker, a junior, who swished three triples, a field goal and a pair of free throws to lead her team with 13 points. Sophomore Abigail Rolfe banked nine and senior Samantha Ayotte netted seven as did freshman teammate Lola Idir.

The Royals live to play another day when they take on Pierson for the right to contest the overall small school Suffolk title Feb. 25 at St. Joesph’s college. Game time is 5:30pm.