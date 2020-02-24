1 of 22
The Royals WIN 42-28 for the Suffolk Class B title at Centereach High School defeating Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Samantha Ayotte goes for two for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B championship win over Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Samantha Ayotte drives the lane for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B championship victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Samantha Ayotte goes to the rim for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B championship victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Samantha Ayotte battles under the boards for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B championship victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Samantha Ayotte battles under the boards for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B championship win over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
The crowd cheers for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Lola Idir from the free throw line where the Royals clinched the Suffolk Class B title over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Lola Idir scores from long distance where the Royals clinched the Suffolk Class B title over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Evelyn Walker drains a trey in the Royals Suffolk Class B championship victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Evelyn Walker lets a three pointer fly for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B championship victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff 9th grader Lola Idir passes to an open shooter in the Suffolk Class B championship game against Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Lola Idir drives the lane in the Suffolk Class B championship victory against Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Evelyn Walker nails a three pointer in the Royals Suffolk Class B 42-28 victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Abigail Rolfe a 10th grader drives to the basket for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Abigail Rolfe gets a shot off down low for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff sophomore Abigail Rolfe gets a shot off down low for the Royals in the Suffolk Class B victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Evelyn Walker nails a three pointer in the Royals Suffolk Class B 42-28 victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Suffolk County Class B Champions. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Brooke Zamek shoots from down low in the Suffolk Class B victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Brooke Zamek lets a three pointer fly in the Suffolk Class B victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Brooke Zamek lets a three pointer fly in the Suffolk Class B victory over Mattituck Feb. 21. Bill Landon photo

The Port Jefferson Royals broke out to an early lead and never took their foot off the gas in the Suffolk County Class B championship game Feb. 21, ending Mattituck’s season 42-28 at Centereach High School.

Ahead by six at the half, the Royals pulled ahead by a dozen points after three quarters. They were led by Evelyn Walker, a junior, who swished three triples, a field goal and a pair of free throws to lead her team with 13 points. Sophomore Abigail Rolfe banked nine and senior Samantha Ayotte netted seven as did freshman teammate Lola Idir.

The Royals live to play another day when they take on Pierson for the right to contest the overall small school Suffolk title Feb. 25 at St. Joesph’s college. Game time is 5:30pm.

