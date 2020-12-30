Room For All In Setauket !

This beautiful home with 2 master bedroom suites offers options for guests or au pair.

The warm formal living room has built-ins and a fireplace. The kitchen/dining room has an open concept

perfect for entertaining, with granite counters, SubZero fridge, stainless steel appliances, and 2 Wolf wall ovens. The bright four season garden room is one of the bonus features of this home, along with walls of windows and full views of the private backyard, including waterfall and patio. This offers wonderful options as a serene library, home office, or home school setting. There is tremendous basement storage space. Famed Three Village School District. $879,000