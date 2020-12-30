Boy Scout Troop 125 of Commack collect 1,207 pounds of food

By Troop 125 Historian, Wyatt Bode

A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, courteous, kind, cheerful … Boy Scouts from Troop 125 were out in force on Sunday, November 8 participating in a call to service for a Thanksgiving time food drive. Canned and boxed goods were donated by community members, as the scouts requested donations from shoppers at Commack’s ShopRite (Crooked Hill Rd). An impressive 1,207.2 pounds were collected that day.

The food variety included staples such as soup, tuna, assorted canned vegetables and fruits, pasta, rice, olive oil, sauces and cereals. The food collected helped restock the shelves for the Commack United Methodist Church’s pantry. Much thanks go to all the members of the community who helped in this effort and participated in donating all the food.

Boy Scout Troop 125 meets every Tuesday from 7:30-9:00pm at the Commack United Methodist Church (486 Town Line Road, Commack) and is open to boys ages 11 through 18 residing in Commack, Dix Hills, East Northport, Kings Park, Smithtown and their surrounding communities. Due to Covid, the meetings are currently being conducted remotely until the weather warms up, but the Troop is planning bi-weekly outdoor activities which lend themselves to social distancing.