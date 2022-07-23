Ronkonkoma man arrested for nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man allegedly for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year.

Robert Blackmore allegedly threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.

Detectives from the Major Case Unit, the Fourth Squad and Fifth Squad charged Blackmore with nine counts of Burglary 3rd Degree for burglarizing the following businesses:

IHOP, located at 339 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma on January 25.

Stacey’s Bagels, located at 416 Hawkins Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma on January 26.

Starbucks, located at 3701 Express Drive North in Islandia on July 19.

Bagel Express, located at 264 West Main St. in Smithtown on July 19.

Duck Donuts, located at 586 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge on July 20.

Princess Deli Bagels, located at 1151 Jericho Turnpike in Commack on July 20.

Dunkin’, located at 305 Waverly Ave. in Patchogue on July 22.

Dunkin’, located at 1573 Lakeland Ave. in Bohemia on July 22.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, located at 4180 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia on July 22.

Blackmore, 54, , was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on July 23.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.