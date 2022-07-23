Vanderbilt Museum hosts Cactus Kids gardening workshop July 28

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts Cactus Kids, a workshop for children ages 8 to 12 which introduces junior gardeners to the joys and challenges of raising cacti, on Thursday, July 28 at 1 p.m. Participants will plant a cactus pot, discover how to take care of their specimens, and explore the unique attributes that allow cacti to thrive in hot desert environments. Workshop will take place in the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s “Superintendent’s Cottage,” which is located across the street from the main campus. Plants and workshop materials are included in the price. $35 per child, $25 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or click here.