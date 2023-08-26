Rocky Point traffic advisory for Aug. 28

The Suffolk County Police Department is advising motorists of heavy traffic in Rocky Point for the Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot Concert Monday.

The event will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, located at 614 Route 25A from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on August 28. Overflow parking will be at Joseph A. Edgar School, located at 525 Route 25A. During the concert, Route 25A will be closed from the west side of the business district at 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. Traffic will be diverted on eastbound bypass. Westbound Route 25A will be closed at Broadway at 8:45 p.m. Southbound Rocky Point Landing Road traffic coming from Joseph A. Edgar School will be diverted westbound on Route 25A. Attendees should not arrive before 4 p.m.

As a reminder, there is no alcohol or tobacco permitted on church or school grounds.