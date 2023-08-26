Port Jefferson Station man arrested for DWI following crash on LIE

Suffolk County Police arrested a Port Jefferson Station man on Aug. 26 for allegedly driving while intoxicated after he and one of his passengers were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash early this morning.

Walter Maybanks was driving a 2014 Infiniti eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, east of exit 61, when his vehicle struck the rear of a tractor trailer and the center median at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Maybanks, 36, of Port Jefferson Station, and one of his passengers, Erica Sime, 26, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 32-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was not injured. The driver of the tractor trailer, James Hoerauf, 59, was not injured.

Maybanks was charged with Driving While Intoxicted and will be arraigned on a later date. The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.