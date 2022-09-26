Rocky Point Eagles win 1-0 over Comsewogue Warriors

Rocky Point Eagles win 1-0 over Comsewogue Warriors

by -
0 1
1 of 35
Comsewogue freshman Jayla Callender (right) fights Emely Velasquez for the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Emely Velasquez heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Angelina Ortiz settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Jackie Antelo clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Jackie Antelo settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Emely Velasquez battles Hannah Ellis for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point goalie Marykate Abernethy with a save for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue goalie Emma Norton with a save for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Angelina Ortiz settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Isabell Fragapane heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Mickalina Wojoniwski battles Jackie Antelo. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Emely Velasquez settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Points Meghan Reilly battles Angelina Ortiz for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point forward Anna Wood clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Keira Maher redirects the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Emely Velasquez heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman Kamryn McCrary settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Ashley Then maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Adastra Cuiffo heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point forward Anna Wood maneuvers midfield for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point midfielder Kaitlyn Tilmont pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue goalie Emma Norton with the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point freshman Madison Maher heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Keira Maher settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point freshman Kaliegh Moeller heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point forward Anna Wood launches one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Isabella Fragapane settles the ball at midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Emely Velasquez with a crossing pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman Kamryn McCrary settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Emely Velasquez battles freshman Isabella Fragapane. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Emely Velasquez battles freshman Jayla Callender. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point forward Anna Wood battles sophomore Adastra Cuiffo for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior co-captain Danielle McGuire heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior co-captain Angelina Ortiz pushes upfield for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon

In a League IV showdown between the Comsewogue Warriors and the Rocky Point Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 24, Eagles’ striker Emely Velazquez would be the difference maker.

The senior scored off a rebound, putting Rocky Point on the scoreboard with 11 minutes left in the opening half. Comsewogue had several scoring opportunities midway through the second half but failed to convert these into points.

Rocky Point goalie Marykate Abernethy had a busy day in net, notching eight saves on the day. The win lifts the Eagles to 3-4 while the loss drops Comsewogue 4-2-1.

Both teams retake the field Thursday, Sept. 29. Comsewogue will travel to Shoreham-Wading River, and the Eagles have a road game against East Hampton. Start times are 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 31

0 111

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply