Centereach Cougars hold off Smithtown East Bulls in Homecoming win

Centereach wide receiver Manny Menendez with a catch and run for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball! Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout: Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Cougar Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach Cougar. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Brennan Hanley with a field goal attempt in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East running back Lucas Santangelo out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior wide receiver Will Kaminicki makes the catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior quarterback Riddick Drab fires over the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach quarterback Riddick Drab drags George Donohue for extra yardage. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach quarterback Riddick Drab escapes out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach quarterback Riddick Drab escapes out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach running back Jason Zaita powers his way up the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior quarterback Tommy Azzara finds an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach running back Jason Zaita powers his way up the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior linebacker George Donohue in on the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Timmy Kinahan makes the catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior quarterback Tommy Azzara throws deep to a receiver downfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Ryan Rooney punches through a hole for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Ryan Rooney powers his way out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior running back Chris Moran follows lead blocker Bodie Muller. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior quarterback Tommy Azzara rolls out of the pocket looking for a receiver downfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach Homecoming crowd. Photo by Bill Landon

Under brilliant sunshine, the Cougars of Centereach hosted the Bulls of Smithtown East in their Homecoming weekend football matchup on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The game would go scoreless through three quarters of play. On the opening possession of the fourth quarter, senior linebacker Xavier Calixte scooped up a Bulls’ fumble and went the distance, covering 27 yards for the score. Jason Zaita’s foot tacked on the extra point, putting the Cougars out front 7-0.

Smithtown East began to move the chains when senior runningback Ryan Rooney, with less than a minute left on the clock, punched into the endzone on short yardage. Smithtown East went for the win, attempting a two-point conversion run. But this bold maneuver came up short, handing Centereach a 7-6 victory.

Centereach quarterback Riddick Drab had 20 carries for 106 yards in the Div. II contest. The win lifts Centereach to 2-1 in this early season while the Bulls drop to 1-2.

Centereach is back in action on Friday, Sept. 30, when the team will host Huntington at 6 p.m. Smithtown East will celebrate its homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 1, when it will host Connetquot. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

