Rocky Point Eagles score 42 in homecoming shutout

Rocky Point’s homecoming football game Saturday Oct. 1. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point running back Joe Cecere breaks free along the right sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s homecoming football game. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s homecoming football game. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point running back Liam Reisinger breaks one loose and goes the distance for the score. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point running back Liam Reisinger breaks one loose and goes the distance for the score. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Eagles. Bill Landon
Rocky Point running back Dominic Viggiano saunters into the end zone for the TD. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point wide receiver Anthony Viggiano scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point wide receiver Anthony Viggiano with a catch and touchdown run. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point quarterback AJ Aschettino throws. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point quarterback AJ Aschettino fakes a handoff. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point running back Joe Cecere follows Colton Feinberg’s block. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point defensive back Joe Cecere strips the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ryan Meyers in on another tackle for Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point running back Joe Cecere cuts upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Colton Feinberg looks for an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ryan Meyers in on the tackle for Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Jeremy Graham punts the ball for Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point running back Colton Feinberg follows lead blocker Jayden White. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point quarterback Jeremy Graham rolls out of the pocket looking for a receiver. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point lineman Dylan Colon leads the Eagles onto the field Saturday in a homecoming game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon

It was all Rocky Point in the team’s homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage with a 42-0 win over Eastport South Manor.
Quarterback Jeremy Graham punched in from short yardage for the opening score, then split the uprights for the point after kick to put the Eagles out to an early lead.
Later, Graham threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Viggiano four minutes into the second half and kicked the point after, giving Rocky Point a two-touchdown cushion.
Outside linebacker Dominic Viggiano, Anthony’s twin brother, blocked an ESM punt, recovered the ball, and jetted 29 yards for the score. Graham’s foot made it 21-0.
Eagles defensive back Liam Resinger scored on a punt return, covering 42 yards. The extra point gave the Eagles a four-score lead.
Rocky Point running back Joe Cecere ripped a 38-yard run for the score to end the third quarter to make it 35-0.
Cecere struck again midway through the fourth quarter with a 21-yard run. Graham, who didn’t miss the point after attempt all day, put the game away 42-0.
The win lifts Rocky Point to 3-1 at the midway point of their season. The Eagles will retake the field on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they travel to Half Hollow Hills West (4-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

