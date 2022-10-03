Rocky Point Eagles score 42 in homecoming shutout

1 of 31

It was all Rocky Point in the team’s homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage with a 42-0 win over Eastport South Manor.

Quarterback Jeremy Graham punched in from short yardage for the opening score, then split the uprights for the point after kick to put the Eagles out to an early lead.

Later, Graham threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Viggiano four minutes into the second half and kicked the point after, giving Rocky Point a two-touchdown cushion.

Outside linebacker Dominic Viggiano, Anthony’s twin brother, blocked an ESM punt, recovered the ball, and jetted 29 yards for the score. Graham’s foot made it 21-0.

Eagles defensive back Liam Resinger scored on a punt return, covering 42 yards. The extra point gave the Eagles a four-score lead.

Rocky Point running back Joe Cecere ripped a 38-yard run for the score to end the third quarter to make it 35-0.

Cecere struck again midway through the fourth quarter with a 21-yard run. Graham, who didn’t miss the point after attempt all day, put the game away 42-0.

The win lifts Rocky Point to 3-1 at the midway point of their season. The Eagles will retake the field on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they travel to Half Hollow Hills West (4-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.