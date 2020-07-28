Rocky Point Classic Ranch in The Tides!
This oversized ranch has an open floor plan with beautifully appointed and spacious rooms.
Enjoy family meals in the bright and remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances.
There are 3 bedrooms and 3 remodeled full bathrooms. The home, at 31 Whitewood Drive,
offers many upgrades and features including skylights, new floors, new hot water heater,
French doors, a front porch and rear deck , full basement with outside entrance, garage and fenced yard.
This listing also includes deeded beach rights. MLS #3232583. $469,900
