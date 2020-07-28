Port Jefferson Dramatic Post Modern with Seaside Village Amenities!

Turn the key and move into this dramatic 3,465 sq. ft. Post Modern 2001, with open spaces, high ceilings, a 2 -story foyer, lots of windows and French doors. It has a great room with fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with granite, stainless steel gas cooktop, 2 ovens, a built-in refrigerator, and walk-in pantry. There is also a huge laundry, an oversize master & bath, and a bridge (office) connects 2 bedrooms with bath. The home, at 500 Brook Road, has hardwood floors, central air conditioning, a basement with outside entrance, a Wiessmann gas boiler. The property sits on 0.41 acres of private land with fenced backyard and attached 2-car garage. Port Jefferson amenities include beaches, Country Club, recreation programs and resident parking.

Port Jefferson SD #6. MLS# 3203728. $699,000.

For more information click here