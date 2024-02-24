Rocky Point cheer team named national champions

The Rocky Point varsity cheerleading team placed first in Small Division II at the Universal Cheer Association National High School Cheerleading Championships on Feb. 9-12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Throughout the weekend the team competed against over 90 teams. Competing three times with zero deductions in their routine. Rocky Point also won this award in 2020.

Congratulations to the team members and coaches Samantha Ferrara and Jessica Fleischer, both winning a national championship in their first season. Coach Ferrara was a seventh grader on the Rocky Point varsity team when they won their third national title in 2014 under the tutelage of coach Anna Spallina. She is in an elite group of cheer coaches who have won a national championship as both a cheerleader and a coach.

Winning team members are Ariana Amato, Kaylee Gallino, Abby Rae Hughes, Samantha Morelli, Sophia Musraca, Caiden Palank, Alexis Polaski, Ella Reisinger, Reese Rogers, Alison Rubinetti, Callie Russell, Edie Sternkopf, Adrianna Tavolaro, Ella Velazquez, Avery Ward and Scarlett Ward.

“This team continually displays tremendous effort and sets high standards for winning,” Rocky Point athletic director Jonathon Rufa said. “The girls began the year knowing that a national championship was possible for Rocky Point and they continued to gain confidence, power and focus throughout the season to achieve one of their championship goals.”